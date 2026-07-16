Bitcoin at $64,000 as Iranian strikes hit US Gulf bases

Bitcoin slipped to $64,000 on Thursday after a recent high, as traders reacted to news of Iranian strikes on US bases in the Gulf.

The drop was fueled by people cashing out and general market nerves. Ethereum also dipped 1.7%, while altcoins like PUMP and ZEC lost over 4%.

XRP edged down 0.6% even though open interest hit a 10-day high, showing that some traders are still betting big despite the dip.