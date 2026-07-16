Bitcoin at $64,000 as Iranian strikes hit US Gulf bases
Business
Bitcoin slipped to $64,000 on Thursday after a recent high, as traders reacted to news of Iranian strikes on US bases in the Gulf.
The drop was fueled by people cashing out and general market nerves. Ethereum also dipped 1.7%, while altcoins like PUMP and ZEC lost over 4%.
XRP edged down 0.6% even though open interest hit a 10-day high, showing that some traders are still betting big despite the dip.
Bitcoin volatility 38% traders hold calls
Bitcoin's volatility index climbed to 38%, hinting at choppier days ahead.
Even so, plenty of traders are holding onto bullish options for Bitcoin at $70,000 and $72,000, and for Ethereum at $2,300: These bets all expire in late July.
So while things look shaky now, some folks are clearly still hoping for a rebound soon.