Bitcoin at $65,700 as US spot ETFs draw nearly $930 million

While Bitcoin holds its ground, coins like BNB, XRP, Solana, Tron, and Cardano are up by as much as 2% in the last day.

Ethereum edged up too and is trading at $1,924.

Still, some traders are cashing out profits after recent rallies and global uncertainty (especially after Iran's exports were blocked) has cooled overall market vibes: the total crypto market cap dipped slightly to $2.24 trillion.