Bitcoin at $65,700 as US spot ETFs draw nearly $930 million
Business
Bitcoin is holding around $65,700 this Thursday, even with ongoing inflation worries.
What's keeping it afloat? Strong demand for US spot Bitcoin ETFs: investors have poured in nearly $930 million over the past six days, including a hefty $203 million just on Tuesday.
Altcoins rise as market cap dips
While Bitcoin holds its ground, coins like BNB, XRP, Solana, Tron, and Cardano are up by as much as 2% in the last day.
Ethereum edged up too and is trading at $1,924.
Still, some traders are cashing out profits after recent rallies and global uncertainty (especially after Iran's exports were blocked) has cooled overall market vibes: the total crypto market cap dipped slightly to $2.24 trillion.