Bitcoin at $73,660 as whales move 648,000 BTC amid fear
Bitcoin is chilling around $73,660 today, even as major holders moved 648,000 BTC, something we haven't seen since February.
This uptick in whale activity has added some short-term selling pressure. Still, the overall crypto market cap nudged up to $2.47 trillion.
Despite the numbers, vibes are shaky: the Fear and Greed Index slid deeper into "fear" territory at 33.
Ethereum rises with $245B on-chain activity
Ethereum climbed nearly 2% while Bitcoin edged up just over 1%. BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano all saw decent gains (up to almost 7%), but Tron slipped by about 4%.
Meanwhile, more people are getting interested in Ethereum and decentralized trading platforms — on-chain activity hit $245 billion.
Even so, global uncertainty like U.S.-Iran tensions and ETF outflows have traders staying cautious for now.