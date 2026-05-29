Bitcoin at $73,660 as whales move 648,000 BTC amid fear

Ethereum rises with $245B on-chain activity

Ethereum climbed nearly 2% while Bitcoin edged up just over 1%. BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano all saw decent gains (up to almost 7%), but Tron slipped by about 4%.

Meanwhile, more people are getting interested in Ethereum and decentralized trading platforms — on-chain activity hit $245 billion.

Even so, global uncertainty like U.S.-Iran tensions and ETF outflows have traders staying cautious for now.