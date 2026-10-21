Bitcoin at $83,000 as Strive increases holdings amid institutional interest
Business
Bitcoin traded at $83,000 as Strive increased its holdings by 1,223 BTC, bringing its stash to 36,818 BTC.
This move is part of a bigger trend: institutions are showing more interest in cryptocurrency as the market tries to bounce back.
Only 53.8% of all Bitcoin profitable
Along with bitcoin's fall, other coins like Ethereum are seeing mixed moves too.
Falling oil prices and hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal are helping boost the mood.
Still, only 53.8% of all bitcoin is currently profitable, so lots of investors remain cautious.
With mixed signals from markets and uncertainty around US interest rates, expect some ups and downs ahead.