Bitcoin bounces back near $89,500 after recent dip
Bitcoin is holding steady at $89,558 this Saturday morning, after briefly touching $90,000 earlier in the week.
The price has been trading in a tight week-long range between roughly $88,000 and $91,000.
Why should you care?
If you're into crypto or just watching the markets, Bitcoin's stability above $89k shows it's still a big player—even with recent ups and downs.
Prediction-market contracts show the $87,250-or-above contract trading at 98¢ for the Jan. 24 resolution.
What's behind the moves?
Bitcoin's been bouncing within a tight range all week—think small surges and dips but no huge crashes.
Bitcoin has been trading near $89k in a tight week-long range. So while there's some volatility, things are pretty steady for now in crypto-land.