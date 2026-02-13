Bitcoin bounces back to $69,400 after touching $60,000 earlier
Bitcoin just bounced back to around $69,400 after dipping to $60,000 earlier this month.
It's still below recent highs above $70,000, but traders are watching closely as it moves in a tight range.
Bitcoin could reach $75,000 by end of February
There's a 54% chance Bitcoin could reach $75,000 by the end of February—historically a strong month for crypto.
But there's also risk: after breaking below its 365-day moving average (a bearish sign), Bitcoin dropped 23%, showing how quickly things can change.
Key price levels to watch for Bitcoin
If Bitcoin breaks above $75,205, it might rally toward $85,405.
But if it slips below $66,005 support, another drop to around $60,265 is possible.
For anyone following crypto trends or thinking about investing, these levels are worth keeping an eye on.