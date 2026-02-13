Bitcoin bounces back to $69,400 after touching $60,000 earlier

There's a 54% chance Bitcoin could reach $75,000 by the end of February—historically a strong month for crypto. But there's also risk: after breaking below its 365-day moving average (a bearish sign), Bitcoin dropped 23%, showing how quickly things can change.

Key price levels to watch for Bitcoin

If Bitcoin breaks above $75,205, it might rally toward $85,405.

But if it slips below $66,005 support, another drop to around $60,265 is possible.

For anyone following crypto trends or thinking about investing, these levels are worth keeping an eye on.