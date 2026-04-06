Bitcoin climbs about $69,100 on Monday as Ethereum nears $2,100
Bitcoin climbed to about $69,100 on Monday, up nearly 3% in the past day. Ethereum followed with a similar boost, trading close to $2,100.
The overall crypto market isn't seeing big swings: most of the action is driven by broader economic signals rather than anything specific to crypto itself.
For those tracking prices in India: Bitcoin was around ₹64.2 lakh and Ethereum at ₹1.97 lakh.
Analysts flag $68,000 support $72,000 breakout
Crypto's facing some headwinds right now: demand is down and there's more leverage in play, making things feel a bit fragile even as some investors quietly accumulate coins off exchanges.
Analysts suggest keeping an eye on Bitcoin's $68,000 support and $72,000 breakout levels for any big moves ahead.
Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin ($600), Solana ($81), XRP ($1.33), and Dogecoin (about 9 cents) saw minor gains too.
With institutional players still cautious thanks to global economic factors, analysts recommend taking it slow if you're thinking about investing right now.