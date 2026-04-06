Bitcoin climbs about $69,100 on Monday as Ethereum nears $2,100

Analysts flag $68,000 support $72,000 breakout

Crypto's facing some headwinds right now: demand is down and there's more leverage in play, making things feel a bit fragile even as some investors quietly accumulate coins off exchanges.

Analysts suggest keeping an eye on Bitcoin's $68,000 support and $72,000 breakout levels for any big moves ahead.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Binance Coin ($600), Solana ($81), XRP ($1.33), and Dogecoin (about 9 cents) saw minor gains too.

With institutional players still cautious thanks to global economic factors, analysts recommend taking it slow if you're thinking about investing right now.