Bitcoin climbs to $82,000 after Trump says no Iran strike
Bitcoin shot up to $82,000 on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 after President Donald Trump said the US won't take military action against Iran before the November elections.
This helped calm global nerves, giving both crypto and oil markets a breather.
Bitcoin managed to hold above $81,000, a key level, though analysts say if it dips below $80,316, things could get shaky again.
Vitalik Buterin warns, Yehuda Lindell dismisses
Some folks were worried that AI advances might threaten Bitcoin's security, but experts like Yehuda Lindell called those fears "FUD."
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin said the risk from AI-accelerated mathematics is real, but pointed to lattices rather than elliptic curves.
Analysts are watching $82,000 as a big resistance point: staying above it could mean more good news for crypto fans after a late-Thursday sell-off and a Friday rebound.