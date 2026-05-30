Bitcoin cools from May peak as Ethereum slips under $2,000

Altcoins volatile amid US ETF outflows

The overall crypto market barely budged (up just 0.09% to $2.48 trillion).

Altcoins were all over the place: BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Hyperliquid jumped as much as 20%, while Tron and Cardano slipped a little.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw their longest streak of outflows yet, so big investors seem to be cooling off for now.

On the bright side for Ethereum fans: upgrades and more staked ETH are keeping optimism alive about its future.