Bitcoin could crash to $20,000: Economist Peter Schiff Business Feb 20, 2026

Economist Peter Schiff is warning Bitcoin holders: if BTC dips below $50,000, he thinks it could tumble all the way down to $20,000.

"If Bitcoin breaks $50K, which looks likely, it seems highly likely it will at least test $20K. That would be an 84% drop from its ATH. I know Bitcoin has done that before, but never with so much hype, leverage, institutional ownership, and market cap at stake. Sell Bitcoin now!" he posted on X, pointing to what he sees as too much hype and risky leverage in the market.