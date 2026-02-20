Bitcoin could crash to $20,000: Economist Peter Schiff
Economist Peter Schiff is warning Bitcoin holders: if BTC dips below $50,000, he thinks it could tumble all the way down to $20,000.
"If Bitcoin breaks $50K, which looks likely, it seems highly likely it will at least test $20K. That would be an 84% drop from its ATH. I know Bitcoin has done that before, but never with so much hype, leverage, institutional ownership, and market cap at stake. Sell Bitcoin now!" he posted on X, pointing to what he sees as too much hype and risky leverage in the market.
Bitcoin was trading near $67,000 on February 20
On February 20, 2026, Bitcoin was trading near $67,000—down a hefty 46% from its all-time high of $126,198 last October.
The crypto scene's been extra shaky lately: spot ETFs lost about $166 million and even the Nasdaq has dropped 12%, making things feel even riskier for investors.
Schiff—famous for predicting the 2008 crash—has always doubted Bitcoin but admits wild price swings are just part of how it works.
Others see potential for recovery
While Schiff is bracing for a big fall, others see hope.
Tom Lee from BitMine says this "crypto winter" might end if BTC holds at $60k.
Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer also points to $60k as a possible launchpad for the next bull run.