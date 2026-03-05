Bitcoin crosses $72,000 mark as institutional demand surges
Business
Bitcoin just surged 5% to over $72,000, bouncing back from February lows and pushing its market cap to a massive $1.4 trillion.
Daily trading volume is soaring at $78 billion.
Factors driving Bitcoin's price surge
With gold slipping during global tensions, Bitcoin is becoming a go-to alternative for investors looking to diversify.
Big money is flowing in—US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $700 million in new investments this month alone.
Plus, a major shakeout in crypto derivatives cleared out risky bets and helped drive prices higher.
Inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs hit record high
Strong institutional demand, ETF inflows, and crypto's appeal during crises (like recent stablecoin moves after US-Israel strikes) are all giving Bitcoin an extra boost right now.