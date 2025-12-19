Bitcoin dips as crypto market looks for direction

What's up with the rest of crypto?

While Bitcoin wobbled, altcoins like Ethereum and Cardano saw small gains. Some tokens, including Audiera and Zcash, jumped over 4%.

According to WazirX's Nischal Shetty, everyone's waiting for clearer economic signals—like what's happening in China or with global monetary policy—before making big moves.

For now, the market feels like it's in "wait and see" mode.