Bitcoin dips as crypto market looks for direction
Business
Bitcoin slid 5.5% over the past week, landing at $87,098 on Friday after briefly dipping to $84,460.
Experts say holding above $84K is key for a bounce-back, while a move past $89K could signal a trend shift—though most are still playing it cautious, as suggested by the overall market sentiment.
What's up with the rest of crypto?
While Bitcoin wobbled, altcoins like Ethereum and Cardano saw small gains. Some tokens, including Audiera and Zcash, jumped over 4%.
According to WazirX's Nischal Shetty, everyone's waiting for clearer economic signals—like what's happening in China or with global monetary policy—before making big moves.
For now, the market feels like it's in "wait and see" mode.