Bitcoin dips to $59,500, Ether steady at $1,600, traders cautious

Strategy plans to sell $1.25B bitcoin

The latest drop comes as Strategy announced plans to sell up to $1.25 billion in bitcoin through 2027, enough to keep everyone on their toes.

Comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh and upcoming jobs data are also making investors cautious about where rates and liquidity might head.

Altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin aren't seeing much action either; experts say bitcoin needs to hold above $59,000 or break past $61,000 for any real excitement soon.