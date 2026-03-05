Bitcoin dips to $63,000 as Iran-Israel tensions rattle global markets
Bitcoin slid under $66,000 this week, dipping to about $63,000 at one point as military tensions between the US-Israel and Iran rattled global markets.
The conflict has investors on edge, especially with worries about oil supply disruptions that could push prices higher and slow down economic recovery.
Crypto is feeling the pressure—Bitcoin's now trading at about half its October peak above $126,000.
More than $430 million in liquidations across crypto derivatives markets were reported as traders rushed to cut losses.
Despite the rough patch (recent months of weakness), some market watchers are eyeing a possible March comeback for Bitcoin.
For now, everyone's watching how these global tensions play out—and what it means for crypto's next move.