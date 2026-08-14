Bitcoin dips to $63,053 then rebounds to $63,390 this week

bitcoin's daily spot trading volume has dropped to $1.19 billion, its weakest since 2019 and way below the $14.7 billion peak in February.

Plus, Bitcoin ETFs saw over $200 million leave this week, showing big investors are losing interest for now.

Analysts say $62,000 is a crucial support level; if bitcoin falls below that zone ($63,000-$62,400), it could slide further toward $60,000-$61,200.

On the upside, resistance sits at $64,000 and between $65,200 and $65,500, with RSI remaining neutral and BTC below several key moving averages right now.