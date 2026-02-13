Bitcoin dips to $65,000 mark as US inflation data looms
Bitcoin dropped 1.5% to around $66,500 on Friday, dipping as low as $65,243 earlier in the day.
The fall comes as traders get nervous about upcoming US inflation data and weak trading volumes.
Analysts say it's a good time to be cautious—maybe slowly build your position near $65K and hedge your bets if you're in the game.
Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could drop further to around $50K
Other big names also moved lower—Ethereum and BNB both lost ground, while the entire crypto market cap fell below $2.3 trillion.
Fear is running high right now (the Crypto Fear & Greed index hit just 5).
On top of that, shaky US economic numbers and doubts about tech stocks are making things tough for both crypto fans and traditional investors.
