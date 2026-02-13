Bitcoin dips to $65,000 mark as US inflation data looms

Standard Chartered predicts Bitcoin could drop further to around $50K

Other big names also moved lower—Ethereum and BNB both lost ground, while the entire crypto market cap fell below $2.3 trillion.

Fear is running high right now (the Crypto Fear & Greed index hit just 5).

On top of that, shaky US economic numbers and doubts about tech stocks are making things tough for both crypto fans and traditional investors.

