Bitcoin dips to $68,568 amid U.S.-Iran tensions and oil surge
Business
Bitcoin took a small dip to $68,568 after briefly topping $70,000, as rising U.S.-Iran tensions and soaring oil prices shook up the crypto markets.
Still, holding near $69,000 hints that Bitcoin might not be moving in sync with traditional stocks these days.
MicroStrategy keeps buying amid $70,000-$72,000 resistance
Right now, Bitcoin is stuck between strong resistance at $70,000 and $72,000 and needs to hold above $68,000 to avoid bigger drops.
Big players like MicroStrategy are still buying in, showing steady institutional interest.
All eyes are on upcoming US inflation data: if it's lower than expected, Bitcoin could make a run toward $75,000.
Despite the ups and downs, analysts remain upbeat about its long-term future thanks to ongoing demand and solid support zones.