Bitcoin dips to $68,568 amid U.S.-Iran tensions and oil surge

MicroStrategy keeps buying amid $70,000-$72,000 resistance

Right now, Bitcoin is stuck between strong resistance at $70,000 and $72,000 and needs to hold above $68,000 to avoid bigger drops.

Big players like MicroStrategy are still buying in, showing steady institutional interest.

All eyes are on upcoming US inflation data: if it's lower than expected, Bitcoin could make a run toward $75,000.

Despite the ups and downs, analysts remain upbeat about its long-term future thanks to ongoing demand and solid support zones.