Bitcoin dips to $79,700 amid US evacuations over Iran threats
Business
Bitcoin slipped to $79,700 on Saturday after the US began pulling embassy and military personnel from the Middle East due to rising threats from Iran.
This 2.2% dip marks its lowest point in over a month, and other big cryptocurrencies like ether, XRP, and solana also took a hit, down around 3% to 4%.
Iran attack plans spook crypto investors
The sell-off followed news that Iran was planning attacks on US personnel, leading to broader evacuations and President Trump hinting at possible military action.
These global tensions have spooked crypto investors and pushed prices down across the board.