Bitcoin dips to $81,561 amid higher real yields, U.S.-Iran tensions
Business
Bitcoin took a dip to $81,561 before bouncing back a bit to $82,602, a 1.76% drop in just 24 hours.
The slide comes as higher real yields and a stronger dollar make risky assets less appealing.
Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions and concerns about AI-enabled security threats are also making crypto investors extra cautious.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs lose $487.07 million
Institutional investors are pulling back: spot bitcoin ETFs saw $487.07 million leave, and ethereum ETFs lost $160.8 million.
With the total crypto market at $2.77 trillion (and bitcoin still holding 59.4% of that), most people seem to be sticking with what they know during this uncertainty.
Analysts say all eyes are now on support levels around $78,000 to $79,000, especially since bitcoin's been sliding.