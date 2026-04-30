Bitcoin drops 1.7% after Fed rate hold, Ethereum near $2,200
Business
Bitcoin dropped to about $75,600 on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady, stirring up inflation worries and causing a quick 1.7% dip.
Ethereum followed suit, trading close to $2,200.
For anyone tracking prices in India, that's around ₹71.4 lakh for Bitcoin and ₹2.13 lakh for Ethereum.
Institutions pull $353 million from crypto ETFs
Despite holding above $75,000, Bitcoin hasn't gained much ground lately; investors seem wary with all the economic uncertainty going around.
A big reason? Less interest from institutions in crypto ETFs, with outflows hitting $353 million over just two days.
The ripple effect is showing up across other coins like Binance Coin and Solana too, hinting that most traders are playing it safe right now.