Bitcoin drops 1.7% after Fed rate hold, Ethereum near $2,200

Institutions pull $353 million from crypto ETFs

Despite holding above $75,000, Bitcoin hasn't gained much ground lately; investors seem wary with all the economic uncertainty going around.

A big reason? Less interest from institutions in crypto ETFs, with outflows hitting $353 million over just two days.

The ripple effect is showing up across other coins like Binance Coin and Solana too, hinting that most traders are playing it safe right now.