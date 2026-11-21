Bitcoin drops over 20% in November, erases Trump re-election gains
Bitcoin has taken a big hit, dropping more than 20% in November and wiping out all the gains it made since Trump got re-elected.
After briefly dipping to $57,716, it's now hovering around $58,900.
The main reasons? Not enough interest in Bitcoin ETFs and growing worries about whether AI stocks are actually worth their sky-high prices.
Bitcoin ETFs see $582 million outflows
It's not just crypto feeling the heat: US tech stocks (especially AI companies) are also struggling, making investors extra cautious.
Big players have pulled $582 million out of Bitcoin ETFs lately, and fear is running high across the market.
Usually November is good for Bitcoin, but this time rising US real yields and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and economic uncertainty have everyone playing it safe instead of betting on a rebound.