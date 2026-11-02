Bitcoin drops to $77,900 as Binance reopens withdrawals after hack
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bitcoin slid to $77,900 after Binance reopened withdrawals, following a massive $6.3 billion hack linked by the FBI to North Korea's TraderTraitor group.
As soon as withdrawals resumed on November 1, users rushed to move funds out, leading to a $3.64 billion net outflow from the exchange.
US spot Bitcoin ETF outflows $643 million
US spot bitcoin ETFs also took a hit, with $643 million pulled out in one day, the largest since June, which has added to market jitters.
Meanwhile, crypto futures volume jumped 56% over 24 hours to $111.8 billion, but tokens like BNB and NEAR saw notable drops as traders played it safe after the hack.