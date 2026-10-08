Bitcoin drops to $82,227 amid stronger dollar and rising yields
Business
Bitcoin slipped to $82,227 on October 8, hitting a nearly three-week low before bouncing back a bit to $82,533.
The drop, about 1.82% in a day, is linked to a stronger US dollar and rising real yields, making crypto less appealing right now.
Experts advise watching $82k-$83k
Experts suggest keeping an eye on the $82,000-$83,000 range.
Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO of Pi42, says Bitcoin needs to hold steady here for any real recovery, which would need more buyers jumping in.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, recommends staggered buying and smaller bets for now, and watching both support levels and upcoming US inflation data before making big moves.