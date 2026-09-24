Bitcoin drops under $84,000 as US yields hit 2007 highs
Business
Bitcoin just dropped under $84,000, falling about 3.8% as rising US Treasury yields and strong business numbers made investors a bit more cautious.
Ethereum also slid to around $2,682.
The jump in the 10-year US Treasury yield, now at its highest since 2007, is making things tough for crypto prices.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $714.7 million
Even with the dip, big players are still piling into crypto: US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in about $714.7 million recently, and Ether ETFs saw solid inflows too.
Analysts say this drop is mostly a cool-off after Bitcoin's recent rally to an eight-month high.
With global tensions and oil prices climbing, everyone's keeping an eye on key support and resistance levels: right now that's around $82,500 and $86,500 for Bitcoin.