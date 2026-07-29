Bitcoin edges up 1% to $63,800 amid South Korea selloff

SK Hynix shares dropped 17% despite huge profits, simply because they didn't wow investors.

Samsung Electronics also slid 12% ahead of its earnings report.

Still, Bitcoin and friends like Ethereum (+1%), XRP (+2%), and Binance Coin kept climbing, only Hyperliquid's HYPE bucked the trend with a small dip.

Now, all eyes are on the US Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision and key economic updates that could shake things up again soon.