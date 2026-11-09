Bitcoin, Ether fall after midterms amid Democratic-led regulation fears
Business
Crypto took a hit this week: Bitcoin dropped more than 2% to $73,708 and Ether slid about 5% to $2,223, their lowest since August.
The main reason? Investors are worried that a Democratic-led Congress might tighten crypto regulations after the US midterm elections.
Binance $6 billion theft pressures exchanges
Things got worse when $6 billion was stolen from Binance, raising big questions about security in the crypto world.
With high-profile critics elected to office in last week's US midterms, exchanges now face extra pressure to fix security gaps and brace for possible new rules.