Bitcoin, Ethereum bounce back ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Bitcoin and Ethereum made a mild comeback on Thursday—Bitcoin climbed to $114,600 after dipping to $112,400, while Ethereum rose 3.8% to hover near $4,281 and briefly surged above $4,300.
This rebound follows cautious investor accumulation and ETF flows, all as traders brace for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's much-watched Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin crosses ₹98.8 lakh mark
Crypto prices are quick to react to US economic news and Fed updates.
Indian exchanges saw the same moves: Bitcoin traded above ₹98.8 lakh and Ethereum near ₹3.7 lakh.
These swings show how crypto is now a big part of global portfolios shaped by inflation worries and shifting central bank policies.
Fed minutes show inflation risks, tariff concerns
Recent volatility came after the Fed signaled stubborn inflation and tariff risks in its minutes, making markets jittery.
Analysts say ETF flows, regulatory signals, and broader economic data are all shaping prices right now.
Investors are watching Powell's speech closely for clues on where interest rates—and crypto—might go next.