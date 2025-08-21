Sensex closes at 82,000 points for the 1st time

Markets are buzzing thanks to optimism over GST changes—plans to simplify tax rates could make life easier for businesses and boost profits. Plus, India's recent sovereign rating upgrade has investors feeling upbeat.

What about other stocks?

Even with headline gains, midcap stocks slipped a bit and smallcaps stayed flat—so not everyone is celebrating.

Sectors like healthcare, real estate, and finance did well enough to balance out drops in FMCG, power, and auto stocks.

Meanwhile, Indian institutional investors bought in big while global markets waited for cues from the US Federal Reserve's next move.