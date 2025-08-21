Next Article
Boeing in talks to sell 500 jets to China
Boeing is in talks to sell up to 500 jets to China—a move that's been years in the making and still depends on easing old trade tensions.
Talks are ongoing, focusing on which planes, how many, and when they'd arrive.
A potential game-changer for Boeing and US-China relations
China's airlines are planning to order 500 jets from Airbus too, showing how fast air travel is growing there.
Boeing hasn't made a big sale to China since 2017, after losing ground when its 737 Max was grounded.
If this goes through, it's not just big money—it could reshape US-China trade vibes and boost Boeing's future as China's fleet is set to double over the next two decades.
Investors are already feeling optimistic: Boeing's stock has jumped as news broke.