Boeing in talks to sell 500 jets to China

A potential game-changer for Boeing and US-China relations

China's airlines are planning to order 500 jets from Airbus too, showing how fast air travel is growing there.

Boeing hasn't made a big sale to China since 2017, after losing ground when its 737 Max was grounded.

If this goes through, it's not just big money—it could reshape US-China trade vibes and boost Boeing's future as China's fleet is set to double over the next two decades.

Investors are already feeling optimistic: Boeing's stock has jumped as news broke.