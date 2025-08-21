Next Article
What's in the US-EU trade deal for American consumers
The US and European Union just sealed a big trade agreement in July 2024.
It puts a 15% cap on tariffs for most European exports to the US—think cars, medicines, and semiconductors.
The deal kicks in once the EU also drops tariffs on American goods like industrial products, seafood, and farm items.
Deal boosts cooperation on defense tech and AI chips
The EU is pledging to buy $750 billion worth of US energy and invest another $600 billion in American sectors by 2028—so we're talking serious money moving across the Atlantic.
The agreement also tackles digital trade barriers (no more network usage fees!) and boosts teamwork on defense tech and AI chips.
All this is meant to make supply chains stronger and keep both economies competitive at a time when global competition is heating up.