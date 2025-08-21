What's in the US-EU trade deal for American consumers

Deal boosts cooperation on defense tech and AI chips

The EU is pledging to buy $750 billion worth of US energy and invest another $600 billion in American sectors by 2028—so we're talking serious money moving across the Atlantic.

The agreement also tackles digital trade barriers (no more network usage fees!) and boosts teamwork on defense tech and AI chips.

All this is meant to make supply chains stronger and keep both economies competitive at a time when global competition is heating up.