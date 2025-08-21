Waaree Energies launches ultra-thin, lightweight solar panels for rooftops

Waaree Energies just dropped their Flexible Light-Weight (FLW) solar modules—panels that are 70% lighter than regular ones and less than 3.5mm thick. They're made for rooftops or surfaces that can't handle heavy glass panels, needing only about 8kg/m2 of support.

Installation is quick and there's no risk of roof leaks No drilling or complicated mounts needed—you just stick them on, so installation is quick and there's no risk of roof leaks.

Some models pump out up to 500W at around 18% efficiency, plus they're built tough with ETFE coating and water-resistant junction boxes.

They perform well in low light or tricky sun angles These come in four sizes (from 84W to 500W) and fit right in on metro stations, petrol pumps, railway setups, streetlights—even curved or delicate rooftops.

They also perform well in low light or tricky sun angles, which is a big win for crowded cities.