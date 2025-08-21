Next Article
Swiggy appoints Faraz Khalid as independent director
Swiggy just added Faraz Khalid as an independent director, with the decision made at their 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online on August 21, 2025.
Shareholders joined in virtually and voted on several key updates for the company's future.
Other key decisions during AGM
The meeting also greenlit the latest financials for FY ending March 31, 2025.
Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti will stay on as Non-Executive Independent Director for another five years starting January 2026.
Auditor roles were confirmed too—Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as statutory auditors and V Sreedharan and Associates as secretarial auditors.
All resolutions passed smoothly, showing strong backing from shareholders.