Swiggy appoints Faraz Khalid as independent director

Other key decisions during AGM

The meeting also greenlit the latest financials for FY ending March 31, 2025.

Shailesh Vishnubhai Haribhakti will stay on as Non-Executive Independent Director for another five years starting January 2026.

Auditor roles were confirmed too—Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP as statutory auditors and V Sreedharan and Associates as secretarial auditors.

All resolutions passed smoothly, showing strong backing from shareholders.