Sensex crosses 82,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits 25,000 mark
Sensex and Nifty just closed at all-time highs on Thursday, making it six days in a row of gains.
The Sensex ended at 82,000.71 and the Nifty at 25,083.75—both new peaks!
This rally is being driven by optimism around possible GST reforms and strength in financials from a proposal to exempt insurance premiums from tax.
Nifty up over 2% in last 6 sessions
Top performers included Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries (which got a boost after J.P. Morgan's positive outlook), and Larsen & Toubro.
Over the past six sessions, Nifty is up 2.4% and Sensex by 2.2%, showing investors are feeling upbeat about India's economic momentum—even with global ups and downs in the mix.