Sensex crosses 82,000 for 1st time, Nifty hits 25,000 mark Business Aug 21, 2025

Sensex and Nifty just closed at all-time highs on Thursday, making it six days in a row of gains.

The Sensex ended at 82,000.71 and the Nifty at 25,083.75—both new peaks!

This rally is being driven by optimism around possible GST reforms and strength in financials from a proposal to exempt insurance premiums from tax.