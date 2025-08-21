Bombay HC allows Celebi to withdraw petition over security clearance
The Bombay High Court has allowed Celebi Nas Airport Services India, part of Turkey's Celebi Group, to withdraw its petition against losing security clearance at Mumbai Airport.
The clearance was revoked by aviation authorities on May 15, 2024, over national security worries linked to Turkey's support for Pakistan during the recent four-day Indo-Pak military conflict, which led to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) ending Celebi's contract.
Court's stand shows that national interest trumps business interests
This case shows how seriously India treats airport security when global politics heat up.
By backing the government's move, courts made it clear that protecting sensitive infrastructure comes before business interests—especially when foreign companies are involved.
With Turkish-linked firms now out of key airports like Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, it's a reminder that national security can quickly reshape who runs vital services behind the scenes.