SBI Card is making big changes--what's different
SBI Card is rolling out some changes you'll want to know about.
Starting September 1, 2025, their Lifestyle Home Centre cards won't earn reward points on digital gaming or government payments anymore.
Plus, they're dropping the free air accident insurance—₹1 crore cover is being removed from ELITE co-branded cards and ₹50 lakh from PRIME and Platinum versions.
If you have a Card Protection Plan (CPP)
If you have a Card Protection Plan (CPP), it'll switch over to the new version by itself on your renewal date after September 16, 2025—no action needed from your side.
These updates follow billing rule changes made in July.
For all the details or if you're curious what this means for you, check out SBI Card's website.