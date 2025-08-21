Microsoft pays LinkedIn machine learning staff $336K amid job cuts
Microsoft recently disclosed 2025 salary data via visa filings and reporting, even as it cuts about 9,000 jobs worldwide and closes its Pakistan office.
Despite the layoffs, the company is still paying big to keep key talent—software engineers can make up to $284K a year, and data scientists up to $274.5K.
The data underscores Microsoft's strategic focus on AI while navigating some tough changes.
Cloud network engineers can earn up to $220K, and at LinkedIn (Microsoft's own), machine learning staff software engineers can hit $336K.
These numbers are just base salaries—bonuses and stock aren't included.
So even with job cuts shaking things up, Microsoft is making it clear: top tech talent still gets paid well in today's shifting industry.