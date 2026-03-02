Bitcoin, Ethereum cross $68,000, $2,000 mark respectively
Business
Bitcoin just shot up close to $69,000 and Ethereum crossed $2,000, after some upbeat US economic news calmed investors' nerves.
The whole crypto market gained about $100 billion in less than an hour—a wild move that got everyone's attention.
Institutional players jumped in too
Institutional players jumped in too, with a single $200 million Bitcoin buy showing serious interest. Other coins like XRP also climbed.
Meanwhile, gold and silver prices dropped as more investors turned to digital assets—though despite all the hype, market sentiment is still stuck in "Extreme Fear" mode.