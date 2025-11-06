Bitcoin, Ethereum price: Here are rates and key levels

What experts say about the market

Both coins are trading below key moving averages, which keeps the outlook neutral to bearish.

Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange says a real recovery would need Bitcoin over $105K and Ethereum above $3,600.

Vikram Subburaj at Giottus points out that recent buyers are selling at a loss—but thankfully, there's less panic than in past slumps.

On the bright side, global central banks are pumping more liquidity into markets, which could help steady things if trends shift.