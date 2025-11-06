Bitcoin, Ethereum price: Here are rates and key levels
Bitcoin is stuck trying to break above $105,000, while Ethereum can't quite get past $3,500.
Even though ETF inflows have recently returned, short-term holders have been losing out as older wallets sold during the recent period of ETF outflows.
The vibe in the crypto market right now is pretty cautious, with investors watching closely for any signs of a turnaround.
What experts say about the market
Both coins are trading below key moving averages, which keeps the outlook neutral to bearish.
Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange says a real recovery would need Bitcoin over $105K and Ethereum above $3,600.
Vikram Subburaj at Giottus points out that recent buyers are selling at a loss—but thankfully, there's less panic than in past slumps.
On the bright side, global central banks are pumping more liquidity into markets, which could help steady things if trends shift.