Metropolis raises $1.6 billion to make payments seamless everywhere

Metropolis is already in 4,200+ locations across 40 countries

Since 2017, Metropolis has used AI and computer vision to let users pay for parking automatically—no tickets or tapping needed.

Now, CEO Alex Israel wants to license this tech so you can just show up at a drive-through or gas station and pay without pulling out your wallet.

The company already runs in 4,200+ spots across 40 countries and handles $5 billion a year from 50 million customers.