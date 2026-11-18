Futures volume rose 14.5% in volume, but open interest barely budged, showing lots of action without big new bets.

Liquidations rose 34.1% to $377.4 million.

Meanwhile, traders are feeling bearish on XRP and Solana, with more short-term put options in play for BTC and ETH and negative funding for some coins, including Solana, even as most coins are positive.

Through it all, Bitcoin's implied volatility has eased and is back near its longer-dated readings, hinting that crypto traders are staying cautious even as markets shift.