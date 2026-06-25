Bitcoin falls 2.12% to $61,531 as traders lock profits Business Jun 25, 2026

Bitcoin took a dip, dropping 2.12% in the past 24 hours to $61,531 on Thursday.

Ethereum also slipped by 1.69% to $1,646, and popular altcoins like BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano corrected up to 2.70%.

The pullback comes as traders lock in profits and approach the market with caution.