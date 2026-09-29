Bitcoin falls below $80,000 after US payrolls added 162,000 jobs
Business
Bitcoin dropped under $80,000 (about ₹75 lakh) after strong US jobs numbers made a Federal Reserve rate hike more likely this month.
Ethereum also took a hit and is trading near ₹2.35 lakh ($2,500).
The latest payroll report added 162,000 jobs, pushing the chance of a September rate hike to around 60%.
Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted over $986 million
Even with the price dip, Bitcoin spot ETFs attracted over $986 million in net inflows recently, a sign that investors are still interested.
Analysts say Bitcoin's holding above key support levels and positive on-chain signals could mean things might turn around soon, depending on upcoming economic news.