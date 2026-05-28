Bitcoin hits 5-week low

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency, has hit its lowest level since April 20. The digital asset fell by up to 1.5% to $74,017 in Singapore on Thursday. The decline comes amid fears over the economic outlook and US exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows. Second-largest token Ether also witnessed a decline of over 2%.

Market influence Macro factors affecting Bitcoin's price The ongoing US-Iran war has raised fears of inflation and interest-rate hikes, affecting investor sentiment. Despite stocks hitting record highs on AI optimism, Bitcoin's price has been affected by these macroeconomic factors. Sean McNulty, Asia-Pacific derivatives trading lead at FalconX, said "Bitcoin's weakness looks mostly macro-driven, not crypto-specific." He added that higher US yields and a stronger dollar have tightened financial conditions.

Market dynamics ETF outflows impact on Bitcoin's price ETFs have witnessed net outflows of about $1.5 billion in May, further impacting Bitcoin's price. Reports of a large block sale of the iShares Bitcoin Trust—the largest Bitcoin ETF—have also affected market sentiment. Analysts have noted that continued ETF outflows, weak spot participation, and rising macro uncertainty have kept traders defensive despite Bitcoin holding above the key $75,000 support level.

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