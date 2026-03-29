Bitcoin falls to $66,000 as analysts hope for $68,000 bounce
Business
bitcoin just dropped to about $66,000 after a steady run, breaking some key technical levels that usually signal more downward pressure.
This dip is tied to global economic jitters and tighter money flow, but the market isn't panicking.
Some analysts are still hopeful for a bounce back up toward $68,000 soon.
BlackRock and MicroStrategy still backing Bitcoin
Global events, like easing tensions between the US and Iran, have actually helped take some pressure off markets lately.
Big players like BlackRock and MicroStrategy are still backing bitcoin, showing strong faith even with all the ups and downs.
Right now, bitcoin is moving between $50,000 and $70,000, a range that suggests investors are quietly stacking up coins despite all the noise.