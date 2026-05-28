Bitcoin falls to $73,005 amid US and Iran tensions, liquidations
bitcoin slipped to $73,005 on Thursday, losing more than 3% in just 24 hours.
Rising tensions between the US and Iran, plus a hefty $700 million in daily crypto liquidations, have made investors pretty nervous, reflected in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropping to 34.
US spot bitcoin ETFs lose $2.54B
Institutional confidence is taking a hit too, with US spot bitcoin ETFs seeing $2.54 billion pulled out over two weeks, $1.26 billion of that just last week, according to Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj.
ethereum fell 4.44%, while major altcoins like BNB and Solana were down by up to 4.58%, pushing the global crypto market cap down nearly 3% to $2.45 trillion.
Experts are urging caution right now, especially since progress on US crypto regulations has stalled, making things even trickier for investors.