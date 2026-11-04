Bitcoin falls to $75,700, rebounds to $76,700 after US midterms

The possibility of a Democratic sweep hit more than just crypto: US stock futures slid (S&P 500 down 1.3%, Nasdaq 100 down 2.3%), and the dollar weakened while Treasury yields fell.

In crypto land, ZEC stood out with a 5% jump and XRP edged up too, but coins like ether barely moved, SOL, and BNB slipped a bit.

Investors are watching closely since more regulation could be coming if Democrats gain power, so expect some market mood swings ahead.