Bitcoin falls to $75,700, rebounds to $76,700 after US midterms
bitcoin briefly dropped to $75,700 early Wednesday after early US midterm election results suggested Democrats might take control of Congress, sparking worries about tougher crypto rules.
The price bounced back fast to $76,700 during Asian trading hours, showing just how jumpy the market is when politics get involved.
US stock futures slide, crypto mixed
The possibility of a Democratic sweep hit more than just crypto: US stock futures slid (S&P 500 down 1.3%, Nasdaq 100 down 2.3%), and the dollar weakened while Treasury yields fell.
In crypto land, ZEC stood out with a 5% jump and XRP edged up too, but coins like ether barely moved, SOL, and BNB slipped a bit.
Investors are watching closely since more regulation could be coming if Democrats gain power, so expect some market mood swings ahead.