Bitcoin falls to $76,871 after Kevin Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks

US spot bitcoin ETFs saw $201.9 million pulled out on Friday, ending a nine-session streak of inflows.

Analysts are watching the $77,000 support level closely; Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, says closing above $80,000 this month is key for a comeback.

Even with recent turbulence (and more than 6,427 dormant BTC worth $507 million moved in August), bitcoin gained 1.92% over the past week and the overall crypto market cap holds steady at $2.63 trillion.

But with macro uncertainty hanging around, most traders are staying cautious for now.