Bitcoin falls to $79,500 as Fed rate hike likelihood rises
Business
Bitcoin dipped to $79,500 (about 7.51 million rupees) after strong US jobs data made a Federal Reserve rate hike more likely this September.
Ethereum is steady near $2,500, while Binance Coin and Solana are moving in different directions as traders stay cautious.
Bitcoin ETFs drew over $986 million
Even with prices down, US spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in over $986 million last week, showing plenty of people still believe in crypto's long-term game.
Analysts say Bitcoin has support around $78,000-$78,800 and resistance around $81,200-$82,300 for now, but upcoming US inflation data and the Fed's next move could shake things up soon.