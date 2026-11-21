Bitcoin falls under $57,000 and drops 28% this quarter
Bitcoin just slipped under $57,000, a level we haven't seen since September 2024. After peaking above $126,000 last year, it's now down 28% this quarter alone.
This drop isn't just about crypto; tech stocks, and even gold and copper, have been sliding too.
US yields spark $2.4B crypto liquidations
Rising US Treasury yields are making riskier assets like Bitcoin less attractive, and the Federal Reserve's tougher stance on inflation has investors playing it safer.
That shift led to a massive $2.4 billion in crypto futures being liquidated (more than $1 billion of that was in Bitcoin), showing just how quickly things can change when markets get spooked.