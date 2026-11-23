Bitcoin bounces back from 2-year low, reclaims $61,000 mark
What's the story
Bitcoin has bounced back from a steep weekend sell-off, reclaiming the $61,000 mark today. The world's largest cryptocurrency had plummeted close to $55,000 over the weekend, its lowest in nearly two years. The recovery indicates some buying interest after the sharp correction, but experts warn it could be too early to call it a sustained recovery.
Market reaction
Recovery not uniform across broader cryptocurrency market
The recovery isn't uniform across the broader cryptocurrency market.
Ethereum has gained some 2% in the last 24 hours to trade above $1,700 while Solana also saw a slight recovery.
However, XRP is still under pressure, showing that buying interest hasn't yet been uniformly distributed across the major digital assets.
Recovery factors
Around $1.8B in leveraged liquidations during recent sell-off
The recent sell-off has led to some $1.8 billion in leveraged liquidations, including a large number of long positions.
The closing of these positions may have reduced some forced selling pressure, allowing prices to stabilize and recover.
Vikas Gupta, Country Manager - India, Bybit said Bitcoin's recovery above $60,000 shows renewed buying activity and improving short-term sentiment after the sharp correction.
Participation concerns
Continued ETF outflows signal cautious institutional sentiment
The recovery comes amid cautious institutional participation.
US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have continued to see outflows, with nearly $1.8 billion pulled out last week alone.
This marks the third consecutive week of withdrawals exceeding $1 billion.
Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, noted these continued ETF withdrawals is a sign that the rebound has yet to attract consistent institutional demand.